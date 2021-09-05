 Skip to main content
No print edition on Labor Day
No print edition on Labor Day

The Tulsa World will publish an e-edition for Monday but not a print edition, so there will be no home delivery on Labor Day. The e-edition, an online replica of the paper, is free to subscribers at tulsaworld.com/eedition. If you are a subscriber who doesn’t have digital access yet, activate it in minutes at tulsaworld.com/activate.

