No Memorial Day home delivery of the Tulsa World

As we remember and honor those who have given their lives while serving in the U.S. military, we will give our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home and we will not publish the Tulsa World print edition on Monday.
The e-edition replica of the newspaper will still be available on Memorial Day and can be accessed by visiting tulsaworld.com/eedition.
As a print subscriber, you have unlimited access to all of our online offerings.
To activate your print subscription online, create an account by visiting tulsaworld.com/activate.