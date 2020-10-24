No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 OSU: Cowboys hand Iowa State its first conference loss in Spencer Sanders' first game back

“Obviously, it prevents long drives for sure, so our guys are always fresh,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of third downs. “But we want to get the ball back into the hands of our offense. We have a powerful offense. … It wins games particularly when you have a strong offense getting the ball back into their hands and stealing possessions. That’s everything in the Big 12.”

Breece Hall rushed for 185 yards, with 136 of those yards coming from just two rushes. Hall had a 70-yard run in the first quarter and a 66-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14 with just over 10 minutes left in the third. He averaged 2.7 yards per carry on his other 18 rushes.

Purdy is the best quarterback the OSU defense has faced this season. Gundy was pleased with the execution Saturday compared to the last time Purdy played in Stillwater, which ended in a 48-42 loss two years ago.

“We forced a lot of punts today,” Gundy said. “They’re a good football team. They’re unusual a little bit with so much three-tight-end style of offense that they run. If you’re not careful you can get out of your gap and that’s what happened to us a couple times. But overall, I thought our play was way better and it was executed way better than it was when Purdy was here as a freshman.”

OSU trailed in a game for the first time since trailing 7-3 in the opener against Tulsa. Iowa State took a 7-0 lead after the first Sanders interception before the Cowboys scored 14 unanswered points to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Both teams scored a touchdown in the third quarter and OSU held on for the win in the fourth.

