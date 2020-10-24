No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 OSU: Cowboys hand Iowa State its first conference loss in Spencer Sanders' first game back

STILLWATER — In its biggest game of the year, Oklahoma State defended its No. 6 ranking with a win over No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday and remained at the top of the Big 12 Conference.
The 24-21 win over the Cyclones is the first win for OSU over a ranked opponent this season. The Cowboys (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Big 12) handed Iowa State its first conference loss, leaving OSU and Kansas State as the only unbeaten teams in league play. K-State rolled to a 41-point win over Kansas on Saturday.
Iowa State (3-2, 3-1) and OSU haven’t had a game decided by more than seven points since the Cowboys’ 17-point win in 2014. ISU quarterback Brock Purdy made sure that streak continued by throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson to cut a 10-point deficit to three with 49 seconds remaining. The Cowboys recovered the onside kick and ran the clock out.
“It feels good but like coach (Mike) Gundy says, tomorrow it’s going to be over with,” linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said. “So tomorrow we’ve got to move on to Texas.”
Saturday was the start of a tough four-game stretch for the Cowboys. Their next three opponents are against Texas, No. 20 Kansas State and Oklahoma. If the Cowboys survive Texas on Oct. 31, they could find themselves in a battle with K-State for the Big 12’s only undefeated team against conference opponents on Nov. 7.
Considering the tough road ahead, starting quarterback Spencer Sanders couldn’t have returned at a better time for OSU. Sanders started against Iowa State after not playing a snap since suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19.
Sanders threw two interceptions that Iowa State converted into 14 points, but the redshirt sophomore completed 20-of-29 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.
“We got some things out of him that he shows you, that he gives you in practice,” Gundy said. “He might mistake something and get you in a bad play but then he might turn around and make two or three really good ones and that’s what we had today from him.”
Freshman Shane Illingworth did a solid job running the offense while Sanders was out, but Sanders' rushing ability creates an additional threat for opposing defenses. The Cowboys will need Sanders’ playmaking ability if they want to stay atop the Big 12.
“I think the best thing coaches can do is play to the strength of their quarterback. That’s his strength,” Gundy said. “He throws the ball well when he’s rushing the ball well."
The 389 total yards by Iowa State are the most yards gained against OSU this year and the Cyclones are the first team to score more than one touchdown against the Cowboys. But OSU continued to stay firm on third down and held the Cyclones to their fewest first-half points of the season. Iowa State was 3-of-13 on third down and OSU forced a three-and-out in four of Iowa State’s last five possessions.
“Obviously, it prevents long drives for sure, so our guys are always fresh,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of third downs. “But we want to get the ball back into the hands of our offense. We have a powerful offense. … It wins games particularly when you have a strong offense getting the ball back into their hands and stealing possessions. That’s everything in the Big 12.”
Breece Hall rushed for 185 yards, with 136 of those yards coming from just two rushes. Hall had a 70-yard run in the first quarter and a 66-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14 with just over 10 minutes left in the third. He averaged 2.7 yards per carry on his other 18 rushes.
Purdy is the best quarterback the OSU defense has faced this season. Gundy was pleased with the execution Saturday compared to the last time Purdy played in Stillwater, which ended in a 48-42 loss two years ago.
“We forced a lot of punts today,” Gundy said. “They’re a good football team. They’re unusual a little bit with so much three-tight-end style of offense that they run. If you’re not careful you can get out of your gap and that’s what happened to us a couple times. But overall, I thought our play was way better and it was executed way better than it was when Purdy was here as a freshman.”
OSU trailed in a game for the first time since trailing 7-3 in the opener against Tulsa. Iowa State took a 7-0 lead after the first Sanders interception before the Cowboys scored 14 unanswered points to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Both teams scored a touchdown in the third quarter and OSU held on for the win in the fourth.
