Nix sparks late ORU run

Delaney Nix’s back-to-back fourth quarter 3-pointers Thursday night broke a 36-minute scoring exchange that included 19 lead changes and seven ties in Oral Roberts’ 64-55 win over Omaha at Mabee Center.
“My teammates, they’re always looking to get me involved, and they got me wide open looks,” said Nix, whose five 3-pointers against the Mavericks bested her previous season-high of four, which she had accomplished thrice. “I kind of owe it to them to knock it down. They have confidence in me, so I have confidence in myself.”
From the tip to the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, neither team acquired more than a six-point advantage against the other.
“I kind of feel like we’re a second-half team, all this season,” 10th-year ORU coach Misti Cussen said. “We’re kind of slow out of the blocks traditionally this season, but if we can kind of keep things close and kind of stay in it, we’ve always got a good chance to win one going away in the fourth quarter.”
Trailing by one, Nix knocked down her fourth triple of the night from about four feet past the arch to give the Golden Eagles their final lead of the night. She hit another from as deep on the subsequent possession, putting the Golden Eagles up five.
“I felt like the defense was clicking all night tonight, but it just felt a little tight offensively,” Cussen said. “So when Delaney Nix kind of went on a little streak there… it just kind of gave us some breathing room.”
A minute later, ORU forward Keni Jo Lippe drove to the basket, ripped the ball through the reach of a pair of defenders and laid the ball off the right side of the glass, while drawing the foul. She hit the free throw to put ORU up 58-50.
Ariel Walker capped the late 11-0 run with a pair of free-throws while the clock dwindled to its final minute.
Cussen said the patience with which the Golden Eagles played during the final possession of the first quarter, which produced a Tirzah Moore buzzer-beater, provided a valuable lesson during the late fourth-quarter sequence in which ORU took the lead.
“We need to take that mentality into almost all of our offensive possessions,” Cussen said, “so I think, when you’re looking at managing the clock down the stretch, three-and-a-half, four minutes to go and we’ve got a little bit of a lead, I was telling the five girls on the floor, ‘we’re calling something every time, we’re gonna run something really deliberate every time.’
“The moment we get patient offensively, we usually finish at a high rate,” Cussen said.
Nix, Walker, Moore and Katie Scott each scored double-figures with 15, 14, 12 and 10, respectively. The Golden Eagles hit 43 percent of 3-point field goal attempts.
“We had guards and bigs scoring tonight, which made it even more tough because (Omaha) couldn’t just do inside or out,” Nix said, “it was kind of from both angles, so I think the balanced scoring was good.”
The Golden Eagles return to Mabee Center to host Denver at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Oral Roberts 64, Omaha 55
Omaha: Murdie 3--6 0-0 6, Pratt 4-6 1-4 9, Keitges 4-9 0-0 10, Cave 3-6 2-2 9, Johnston 0-1 2-2 2, Pilakouta 1-2 0-0 2, Filer 1-2 4-4 6, Grant 2-3 0-0 5, Bartletts 2-8 2-2 6, Frost 0-1 0-0 0
Oral Roberts (10-9, 5-3): Nix 5-9 0-0 15, Walker 4-8 3-6 14, Ti. Moore 3-12 6-8 12, Scott 2-9 6-8 10, Lippe 1-3 2-3 4, Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Schumacker 0-1 0-0 0, Paramore 0-4 2-2 2, Tr. Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-2 0-0 5
Omaha;15;11;16;13;--;55
Oral Roberts;13;12;13;26;--;64
3-point goals: Omaha 4-14 (Pratt 0-1, Keitges 2-5, Cave 1-4, Grant 1-2, Bartletts 0-1, Frost 0-1), Oral Roberts 9-21 (Walker 3-6, Nix 5-9, Lippe 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Paramore 0-3, Taylor 1-1). Rebounds: Omaha 24 (Filer 8), Oral Roberts 37 (Scott 8). Assists: Omaha 7 (Johnston 3), Oral Roberts 10 (Scott 4). Team fouls: Omaha 23, Oral Roberts 14. Fouled out: None. A: 1,445