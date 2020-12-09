Next move: Teen chess master Ryan Amburgy of Jenks tackles questions

One of the state’s elite chess players, Jenks High School junior Ryan Amburgy recently completed the necessary steps to secure the title of National Master.
The United States Chess Federation conveys the title to any player who achieves a rating of 2200 or above. Less than 1% of all active chess players achieve this level, according to the Oklahoma Chess Association.
Amburgy obtained the title by defeating two other National Masters and playing a Grandmaster (the highest designation in chess) to a draw at a recent tournament in Dallas. It is expected that Amburgy’s achievements could make him the top-ranked chess player in Oklahoma.
Amburgy started playing chess when he was 6 or 7 years old, according to his family. He played in his first organized tournament at age 9 and tied for second out of nearly 150 kids at his first national tournament in 2014. He fielded four questions in the aftermath of his rise to National Master:
It’s interesting that you have an interest in chess in an era when many people prefer video games and that sort of thing. Why chess?
“Chess is fun to me for many reasons. I like the nearly limitless possibilities and all of the strategy. I do like video games as well, but I like chess more.”
I’m told you have seen “The Queen’s Gambit,” a chess-based Netflix miniseries. Thoughts?
“Yeah, it’s a great show. I think it is rather realistic to how chess really was in the 1950s-1960s. I enjoyed watching it.”
What’s the best advice you can give to another chess player?
“No matter how much you play chess, there is always more to learn. Even the world’s best chess players continue to learn new things. Chess is a game that you can make a part of your life, no matter what age you are.”
The second-best game you are good at is....
“I’m not that good at any board games, and there aren’t really professional competitions for board games to my knowledge. I guess my second best one would be Stratego.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!