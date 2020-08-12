Tulsans will finally get a true Zink Lake.
City officials broke ground Thursday on Zink Lake, marking the start of construction on Zink Dam. The project has been heralded as a bastion for recreational and economic opportunity in Tulsa for years but never quite came to fruition until recently.
"That (idea) was presented to the city commission in 1964, and people have been talking about doing that for 56 years," Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday. "Today, we are here, thanks to the citizens of Tulsa, to break ground on finally following through on that dream and moving forward with building a lake in the Arkansas River that will transform the ways Tulsans use our greatest natural asset."
The lake is expected to extend several miles north of the dam, which is near 29th Street. Stakeholders in the project broke ground Thursday. The reconstruction project will see the old low-water dam demolished.
"The design will also make our river corridor safer than it is today," Bynum said. "I am incredibly grateful for the citizens of Tulsa making this investment in our city.”
The Zink Dam reconstruction project includes replacing and increasing the number of gates, from three to 15. The gates will range in height from 3 feet to 10 feet. The tallest gates in the existing dam are 7 feet high. A 1,000-foot-long flume for kayaking and other water activities will be built along the east bank of the Arkansas River south of the pedestrian bridge.
The dam project is expected to take 28 months to complete.
Tulsa voters approved reconstruction of the dam in 2016 as part of the Vision Tulsa sales tax package. The project is expected to cost $48 million.
The future lake will be a source of community, "a place where everyone can ... come together," said Gordy Guest, Tulsa Regional Chamber vice chair of community development.
"Economic development is certainly a piece ... and this is going to be a transformative economic source and tool for the city and the metro of Tulsa," Guest said. "There's no doubt about that."
Guest said the lake will have similar leverage and weight to what the BOK Center brought during the first Vision Tulsa package.
The dam will increase the pool depth to 10 feet at the dam and raising the depth farther upstream by 3 feet. The lake should reach up to the Interstate 244 bridge.
The deeper, longer lake will provide an improved fish habitat and better depths for rowing events, according to a news release. The flume on the east bank will have seven pools for kayakers, tubers and surfers.
On the environmental side, debris will be able to pass through the gates and silt will be less prone to building up against the dam, as it does with the low-water dam. The additional gates will also yield an easier downstream path for fish.
Management for the dam has yet to be fully sorted out. City officials said it will likely come down to the River Parks Authority, but the responsibilities are shared among city and county.
Built into the cost of the dam is an endowment to fund the dam's operations and maintenance for the long term. Bynum said this was an important aspect of the project, ensuring that future Tulsans would not have to source funds to replace or repair the dam and its gates decades from 2020.
Officials said the future pedestrian bridge will tie the dam, lake and Gathering Place into one cohesive area.