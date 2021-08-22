'You did your part': Oklahoma National Guard leader says U.S. troops in Afghanistan did what country asked

Thompson said when the U.S. initially went into Afghanistan, it was on the heels of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States.

The mission grew, he said.

It became clear that the U.S. need to train and equip the Afghanistan military so terrorists didn’t feel comfortable to launch operations, Thompson said.

“They didn’t perform the way all of us thought,” Thompson said.

He said no one felt the country would fall as quickly as it did to the Taliban.

When service members return from deployments, they are met with red, white and blue and balloons, Thompson said.

They then go and deal with unresolved emotions, said Thompson.

When soldiers return from deployment, they are not expected to compartmentalize and go back to daily living. It is important to focus on mental well being, he said.

“If we have got soldiers struggling or who need help, we have people that can reach out to them,” Thompson said.

Thompson asked for prayers for those who served, those who were lost and Gold Star families.