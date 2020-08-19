A woman and two girls were found dead in a Mannford home Tuesday evening, the Creek County Sheriff's Office reported.
A family member found the three upon returning home from work about 6 p.m. and called 911, Chief Deputy Fred Clark said.
Clark said the bodies suffered obvious trauma, but investigators are waiting on the medical examiner's office to determine their manners of death. Deputies are not seeking anyone in relation to the case, and no arrests have been made.
The person who found the bodies has been interviewed and released, Clark said.
Deputies are waiting to identify the decedents until their next-of-kin has been contacted.
"We're not even 24 hours into this," Clark said. "We didn't leave the scene until about 4 in the morning (Wednesday)."
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene near Oklahoma 51 and Oklahoma 48 to assist in the investigation.