Tulsa fire investigators arrested a woman Sunday on allegations that she started an apartment fire.
Fire investigators arrested Cassia Anderson, 39, on complaints of first-degree arson and endangering human life, according to jail records.
Firefighters were called about 7:40 a.m. to the Sierra Pointe Apartments, located in the 1300 block of South 107th East Avenue, for a fire at the apartment complex.
Firefighters rescued several people from units around the fire's origin, and one one resident sustained burns on their arm and hand while escaping the fire, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses identified Anderson as the apartment's occupant and stated that she was the the only person in the area at the time of the fire, according to the affidavit. Inside her apartment, firefighters reportedly located several origin points.
The affidavit did not indicate an alleged motive of why the fire could have been intentionally set.
Anderson is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of an $80,000 bond.