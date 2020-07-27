With seating capacity reduced by 70% in dining areas across campus, University of Tulsa students sit far apart while wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Courtesy John Lew/University of Tulsa
Dining areas will offer few menu options and limited seating as students return next month to college campuses across Oklahoma, higher education officials say.
The COVID-19 pandemic will make lunchtime less of a social occasion this fall semester as campuses try to keep students fed but also try to keep them from congregating.
At the University of Oklahoma, for example, students will get in and out of dining areas by following designated pathways, carefully mapped out to prevent customers from passing each other.
A limited number of tables and chairs will be available. And self-serve lines will disappear, with grab-and-go options taking their place, OU officials said.
“While we recognize that students will remove their masks to eat,” OU spokeswoman Kesha Keith said, “they will be required to keep their mask on at all other times in university facilities and anytime they cannot maintain physical distance from others.”
Mandatory mask rules will apply on most campuses statewide, including the University of Tulsa, where seating capacity will be cut 70% in all dining areas.
That will likely give most students no option but to take meals to-go, and the Student Union will add several grab-and-go options to make it more convenient to eat somewhere else, TU officials said.
The student union will also introduce “contactless mobile ordering” by app to encourage students to get in and out of the dining areas quickly.
Emphasizing that “health and safety are the priority,” TU’s Student Association president recently issued a video statement encouraging her fellow students to cooperate with the new way of eating on campus.
“The university is a tight-knit community,” Faith Nichols said. “As always, we’re in this together.”
Similarly, Oral Roberts University will create a new “Simply To Go” carry-out option to help students avoid a long wait in the main cafeteria, where seating capacity will shrink from 700 chairs to only 300.
Students will have to enter on one side of the cafeteria and exit on the other to avoid crossing paths, ORU officials said. And they will be allowed to remove their masks only while seated and eating, officials said.
Cafeteria staff will undergo daily wellness checks. And in addition to wearing masks, cafeteria employees will work behind Plexiglas barriers while students use new “touchless transaction scanners” to make payments.
The changes will seem “really weird,” Augustine Mendoza, a director of spiritual life and chaplain programs, acknowledged in a recent statement to students.
But these “unprecedented times” require flexibility, Mendoza said.
“And you know what?” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all going to eat.”