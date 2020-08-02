A Wister man drowned Saturday while fishing from the bank of the Arkansas River in LeFlore County.
Emergency responders recovered the body of Nguyen T. Son, 46, of Wister on Sunday afternoon, according an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
About 2 p.m. Saturday, Son was casting a net off the south side of the shore from a retaining wall, according to the report. He slipped and fell into the water. Witnesses reported seeing the victim go under the water but not resurfacing.
He was fishing east of the Kerr Dam on the Arkansas River Navigation Channel, according to the report.
Responders recovered his body about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in about 13 feet of water, according to the report. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.