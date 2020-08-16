Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, will be in Tulsa Sunday for private meetings with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Mayor G.T. Bynum, it was confirmed late Saturday.
Birx’ visit has been previously reported but with few details. Even Saturday, the White House said only that Birx would be meeting with Stitt and others.
In a statement, an administration official said Birx “has been traveling around the nation to discuss locality-specific, proactive safety measures and mitigation strategies with State leaders to appropriately address the COVID-19 pandemic.”
At least 657 Oklahomans have died from the virus, including 113 in Tulsa County. The state reported 901 new cases on Saturday, the most since Aug. 5.
Hospitalizations, however, have declined.
Featured video
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues