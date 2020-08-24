The Rev. Mareo Johnson chuckled when asked if Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization.
“No,” said the leader of Tulsa’s chapter, “Black Lives Matter is not trying to overthrow the government. We just (want) a fair government.”
If anything, Johnson said, Tulsa African Americans want the chance to more fully participate in free enterprise capitalism.
He also says “Black lives matter” doesn’t mean only Black lives matter. It means they matter, too.
“We’re not saying Black lives matter more or that other lives don’t matter,” Johnson said. “We’re saying Black lives have to matter as much as any other, because for 400 years they haven’t.”
Exactly who and what Black Lives Matter is remains something of a mystery to many Americans, especially as it — or at least the phrase — has grown in prominence over the past few years, and especially in the past six months.
In Tulsa, whether the phrase painted without permission on Greenwood Avenue north of Archer Street is art or vandalism is the subject of heated discussion.
Critics perceive BLM, as it’s commonly known, as a racist, subversive organization steeped in Marxist political theory. According to news reports, this is based primarily on a 2015 statement by one of the organization’s founders, and on one of its precepts, which essentially reaffirms the idea that it takes a village to raise a child.
More immediately, BLM is accused of inciting violence and undermining law enforcement. President Donald Trump called Black Lives Matter a “symbol of hate” after the words were painted on the street in front of his New York City skyscraper.
University of Oklahoma professor Karlos Hill says the nebulous nature of Black Lives Matter makes getting a handle on it difficult. He points out BLM started as simply a Twitter hashtag and that it is often unclear what Black Lives Matter means or who its leaders are.
“I just think there’s a tremendous amount of confusion about (who) were the founders, and then who were these people who came after the founders who used that hashtag or used that phrase,” Hill said. “What did they really mean? What are their intentions? And so some conflate Black Lives Matter with Defund the Police. Some think ‘This has to be some kind of plot.’ Or ‘Black lives matter, other lives don’t.’ Or ‘Black lives matter, blue lives don’t.’ ”
“None of that really gets to the substance of what they are saying,” Hill said. “What they have tried to say is, if I could add a word, is that Black lives ought to matter. Should matter. But they don’t matter.”
Black Lives Matter’s national organization, Black Lives Matter Global Network, did not respond to an interview request, but a Politico story from July 27 says BLM purposely avoids centralized leadership, leaving local organizations substantial autonomy.
“Instead of a pyramid of different departments topped by a leader, there is coordination and a set of shared values spread across a decentralized structure that prizes local connections and fast mobilization in response to police violence,” wrote Laura Barron-Lopez.
Johnson and Hill say combating violence, and especially police violence, is really what Black Lives Matter is about. While some portray the movement as full of ’60s-style radicals, and some of its members might profess communist views, its rhetoric says little to nothing about class struggle or economic theory beyond a demand for economic opportunity.
“We want Blacks empowered in business, like in 1921,” he said, referring to Tulsa’s early African American entrepreneurs. “We want to help create a better government. And that will not only help Black people. It will help people as a whole.”
As Hill noted, Black Lives Matter began as a Twitter hashtag in 2013, following the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Black teenager Trayvon Martin. It burst into public view a few years later after the shooting death of another Black teen, Mike Brown, by a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer.
Black Lives Matter became associated with both the movement to address what many believe to be law enforcement’s excessive use of force and the rioting in Ferguson after Brown’s death.
In recent months, the movement has gained momentum since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Johnson said he is not an advocate of literally defunding police, but he would like changes in the way public safety is addressed.
“What people are really saying is that if we invested more in communities, maybe we wouldn’t have to fund the police the way we do now. ... Maybe we can make the police’s job easier,” Johnson said.
“Everybody knows there are times when you need police,” he said.
“Black lives matter is not anti-police,” said Hill. “It’s not even anti-policing per se. It’s anti-police brutality.”
Johnson said Black Lives Matter was not involved in the Greenwood Avenue street mural but wants it to remain.
Hill said the mural “etches into the landscape” the Black Lives Matter concept, something that is difficult for some to accept.
“For those who think that to support Black Lives Matter comes at the expense of blue lives, they’re going to have a problem with that,” he said. “To think the city, which can take it down, which can get rid of it, are supporting Black lives over blue lives or all lives — that mural validated ... their worst fears.”
