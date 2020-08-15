MOORE — Seventeen Westmoore High School students will have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 on the first day of school.
Moore Public Schools confirmed a student who had tested positive for COVID-19 came to school when the district opened on Thursday. The student’s family misunderstood the proper end date for their 10-day quarantine period, said Dawn Jones, Moore director of communications.
The district determined 17 students spent 15 minutes or longer within 6 feet of the person who tested positive. No teachers were exposed.
Moore learned of the potential exposure Thursday evening, Jones said. The district immediately contacted its nursing staff and local health departments to begin contact tracing. Moore informed the parents of the 17 exposed students Friday morning that they would have to quarantine and spend the next two weeks completing schoolwork from home.