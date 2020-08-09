If you speak it, they will come.
That’s not quite how the famous misquote from the 1980s movie “Field of Dreams” goes, but that’s how it went for Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum this weekend.
Speaking to the Tulsa World last Monday regarding the impending removal of the “Black Lives Matter” street mural from Greenwood Avenue, Bynum said if one message is allowed, it’s hard to know where to draw the line, and the city was “really lucky that Westboro Baptist Church hasn’t come down here and tried to file a permit application since that mural went on the street.”
Saturday, the Topeka, Kansas-based church and Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group known for protesting at funerals of soldiers and other events made it clear it seeks to do just that.
Emailing Bynum, Westboro member Shirley Phelps-Roper requested “street space in proximity to all hospitals” that treat coronavirus patients in Tulsa, and on “busy streets where much traffic will see” to paint several messages such as “All lives are nothing before God,” and “God sent the coronavirus in fury.”
Phelps-Roper said the church made the request in light of the BLM mural on Greenwood, and she said she has made the same request of mayors of other cities with similar murals or plans to paint street signs.
Activists painted Tulsa’s BLM mural by nightfall without the permission of the city the eve of Juneteenth on Greenwood just north of Archer Street. Discussions have been in the works with city officials since about possibly allowing the painting to remain.
In a Sunday statement regarding the splattering of blue paint across the BLM mural, Bynum said the City Council will determine whether to establish a criteria for painting messages on the city’s streets. Councilors takes up the issue again Aug. 19.
But as long as the BLM mural stays, Phelps-Roper said, “it doesn’t matter.”
“If they’ve got the mural, then they’re going to have to open up the streets to other murals,” she said.
Bynum understands the issue, and he has said he opposes leaving the BLM painting on the street. Instead, it needs to be on private property, he said.
“If you start using public property to convey messages, then you have to allow all messages, and that suddenly turns our entire street network in the city into billboards,” he said.