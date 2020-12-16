Watch Now: Video critical of Gov. Stitt's handling of COVID-19 making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY — A video making the rounds on social media takes aim at Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The recently formed political action committee, The Oklahoma Project, is responsible for the video and says more are to come.
It has been on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
The video has a counter indicating the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. It also includes statements Stitt has made about the pandemic and issues related to it. It also mentions that he was the first governor in the nation to contract COVID-19.
It also includes a picture Stitt put on Twitter in March showing he and his family eating out at an Oklahoma City food hall when medical professionals were advising social distancing.
The Oklahoma Project “is simply a group of Oklahomans who have lost patience with the lack of public health measures in Oklahoma, primarily because of the governor’s inaction,” said Danielle Ezell, who is chairwoman of the PAC, founder of Heartland Consulting and a former Democratic candidate for state Senate.
“We know the pandemic is raging and lives are being lost every day and the economy is suffering,” she said. “So, this group has come together hoping and encouraging the governor to mandate masks, pay for restaurants and bars to close and limit in person gatherings.”
Stitt has put restrictions on public and other gatherings. He has also put restrictions on bars and restaurants.
It was not clear how the state would pay for bars and restaurants to close.
Stitt has said he will not enact a statewide mask mandate in part because he doesn’t believe it is enforceable and is a decision that should be left to local entities.
“The time to act was nine months ago,” according to a statement at the end of the video.
The group’s website said more videos are to come.
The Oklahoma Project’s website said it is inspired but not affiliated with The Lincoln Project. Formed in 2019 by Republicans, The Lincoln Project worked to get President Donald Trump defeated in his bid for reelection.
Ezelle said she could not disclose the group’s membership, only to say it is a growing group of Oklahomans interested in seeing a different direction for the state.
She said Stitt has already shown a willingness to speak out against those who criticize him.
The Oklahoma Hospital Association and Oklahoma State Medical Association both said they are not affiliated with the group.
Former Sen. Ervin Yen, R-Oklahoma City, who is running against Stitt, said he was not affiliated with the group. Yen, a medical doctor, said he is running because he is not happy with how Stitt has handled COVID-19.
The Oklahoma Democratic Party has nothing to do with the video, said Alicia Andrews, chairwoman.
“I liked the ad,” she said. “I shared the ad.”
Likewise, the video was shared on the Facebook page of former Democratic Gov. David Walters, with the caption “Can Governor Kevin Stitt tell if a line is flat or not? You be the judge. Introducing The Oklahoma Project. More to come. Stay tuned.”
Walters did not respond to requests for comment.
“We have no response to a single video with no money behind it uploaded by a faceless liberal organization that raises money for Democrats, and Governor Stitt will not be distracted by those who insist on politicizing this pandemic,” Stitt's spokesman Charlie Hannema said in a statement.
