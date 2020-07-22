Without swift action to prevent it, Tulsa will face an unprecedented eviction crisis this fall as COVID-19’s economic impact worsens, officials told the Tulsa World in this week’s “Let’s Talk” webcast.
“The reality is, families will become homeless in unbelievable numbers” if the crisis isn’t averted, said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which works to prevent evictions. “I don’t even want to fathom it.”
Tulsa already had the 11th-highest eviction rate in the country before the coronavirus pandemic, according to national studies. The city has been holding off a wave of COVID-related evictions this year, but only with temporary measures, Jaynes said.
Charitable efforts, including a grant from the local Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, have offered to pay overdue rent for hundreds of Tulsa families. The state recently dedicated $10 million toward an “eviction mitigation” grant program, and a federal moratorium has prevented thousands of evictions from properties with government-backed mortgages.
But charitable funding and the state’s relief money won’t last forever, Jaynes said. And the federal moratorium is set to expire this month.
“It’s like we’re sandbagging houses during a flood,” Jaynes said. “What we really need is a levee, a communitywide effort to address evictions.”
Even before COVID-19, one in eight Tulsa households per year faced eviction, said Becky Gligo, the city’s housing policy director. And one in three Tulsa families were already “rent burdened,” meaning they spent more than a third of their incomes on rent, she said.
“They’re one unexpected expense away from a crisis,” she said. “If they get sick and have to miss work, or the car breaks down, or the air conditioning goes out.”
Landlords, however, are facing an unprecedented crises, too, as an increasing number of tenants can’t pay rents, officials said.
Most would prefer to negotiate with current tenants rather than resort to evictions, said Eric Hallett, an attorney who represents tenants pro bono for Tulsa Legal Aid.
“The fact is, having extra empty units won’t help them,” Hallett said. “An empty unit doesn’t bring in any income.”
Professional mediation can usually help a landlord and tenant find an arrangement that benefits both of them, he said.
“Most people just aren’t used to asking for help,” Hallett said. “Or they don’t know where to ask.”
Tenants who are facing eviction should call the 211 hotline, he recommended.