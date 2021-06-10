Watch now: Tulsa bicycling and pedestrian safety group tests protected intersection design, aims to reduce traffic fatalities

Beyond safety, Drummond said making cities safer for pedestrians and bikers can have a local economic impact.

"Studies that have been done in other US cities see sales tax and sales revenue increase for retail businesses whenever there is walking and bicycling. Other cities have seen between 14 and 29% increase in sales whenever they installed bike lanes," Drummond said. "I just heard a number yesterday at a meeting that the city of Jones, Oklahoma installed two blocks of sidewalks, and they had a 20% increase in sales tax revenue."

BPAC member Larry Mitchell said the group is hopeful city authorities will permit further intersection demonstrations and safety studies.

"We've encouraged the city for years. And they're starting to come on board more to make it a bit easier to permit stuff like this," Mitchell said. "We can put stuff on the ground that's temporary, that's very inexpensive, then we can adjust it on the ground in real time as we see how motorists and people walking or riding bikes respond to it."