Watch Now: State announces mandatory COVID-19 tests and hazard pay for prison staff after surge in cases, deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 testing for Oklahoma Department of Corrections employees is going from voluntary to mandatory after the agency reported the deaths of nine inmates and three staff members who had tested positive.

“A positive case makes me sick,” Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said Tuesday during a news conference announcing additional actions to mitigate the spread of the virus. “An inmate death even makes me sicker.”

Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said 25% of the DOC’s 3,300 employees will be tested weekly.

“We are also recommending surveillance and more frequent testing of vulnerable populations, which are about 6,000 inmates,” he said.

The Department of Health, Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Corrections are working to sample and analyze wastewater for COVID-19, Frye said.

In addition, the agency has set aside $1 million to give a $2 an hour pay raise to employees working in facilities that are deemed COVID-19 hot spots.

The hazard-duty pay ends when a facility is no longer considered a hot spot.

The funds will come out of the agency’s budget, said Jessica Brown, a DOC spokeswoman.