Watch Now: State announces mandatory COVID-19 tests and hazard pay for prison staff after surge in cases, deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 testing for Oklahoma Department of Corrections employees is going from voluntary to mandatory after the agency reported the deaths of nine inmates and three staff members who had tested positive.
“A positive case makes me sick,” Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said Tuesday during a news conference announcing additional actions to mitigate the spread of the virus. “An inmate death even makes me sicker.”
Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said 25% of the DOC’s 3,300 employees will be tested weekly.
“We are also recommending surveillance and more frequent testing of vulnerable populations, which are about 6,000 inmates,” he said.
The Department of Health, Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Corrections are working to sample and analyze wastewater for COVID-19, Frye said.
In addition, the agency has set aside $1 million to give a $2 an hour pay raise to employees working in facilities that are deemed COVID-19 hot spots.
The hazard-duty pay ends when a facility is no longer considered a hot spot.
The funds will come out of the agency’s budget, said Jessica Brown, a DOC spokeswoman.
Current hot spots are Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft; Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington; Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita; Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva; Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester; North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre; Enid Community Corrections Center; and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Crow said DOC 590 staff members have been tested. Of those, 278 have been positive, he said, with 63 currently positive.
The agency has tested 14,010 inmates, 64.3% of its prison population, Crow said.
The cumulative positive number is 3,168 inmates, or 14.5% of the population. Currently, 1,398 inmates, 6.4% of the population, are positive, Crow said.
About 92% are asymptomatic, though 22 inmates have been hospitalized, Crow said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Pardon and Parole Board, and district attorneys have looked at nonviolent offenders who have three to six months left to serve “to see if it is possible to do another commutation for those folks, but we have got to follow the law. Public safety is number one,” Crow said.
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @bhoberock
