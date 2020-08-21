Nearly 20 years after conception — and nearly a century after the moment in time that will largely define it — ground was broken Friday for a Greenwood history museum.

"This will be a world-class facility where people can come and see that not only did black lives matter in Greenwood then, but they will matter always," said Maggie Hille Yar, whose family donated the land on which the museum is to be built.

Those behind the venture say Greenwood Rising, on the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street, will tell the entire story of Tulsa's historic Black neighborhood, from its beginning in the early 20th century through today.

But the singular event in Greenwood's history is the race massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921. In less than 24 hours, hundreds were killed and wounded and a thriving community was reduced to ashes.

The desire to build a Greenwood memorial and museum grew out of a state commission that completed its work in 2001. When the legislature withdrew financial support a few years later and threatened to take back what it had already appropriated, the museum plans were tabled in favor of what is now John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.

With the race massacre's centennial approaching, interest in a museum renewed. Initially plans were for it to adjoin the Greenwood Cultural Center two blocks north.

When that didn't work out, the Hille family and its foundation came forward. A development company owned by Maggie Hille Yar and husband Kajeer Yar owned the vacant southeast corner of Archer and Greenwood.

"They came to our rescue," said state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, chairman of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

Matthews said the commission has raised more than $21 million — more than enough to complete the building — and wants to raise about $9 million for exhibits and an operating endowment.

Boosting those efforts Friday was the announcement that QuikTrip Corp., has pledged another $1 million to the project, bringing it's total commitment to $2 million.

Matthews also said the AEP Foundation has pledged $500,000 and the Oklahoma City Thunder $250,000.

QuikTrip Vice President of Operations Kevin Thornton said the Tulsa-based convenience store chain is committed to the project because it believes Greenwood Rising will be "so much more" than a history center.

"We believe the history of Black Wall Street needs to be told and our children need to be educated about it ... but we're also committed to this project because we recognize there's a need for some serious conversation about race and race relations in this country," Thornton said. "We think this project will help facilitate some of those discussions."

The history center's location at the intersection of Greenwood and Archer is close to the focal point of an overnight gun battle and ultimately the swarming of black Tulsa on the morning of June 1. Project Manager Phil Armstrong noted Reuben Everett, one of the men killed in the fighting, lived only a stone's throw along Archer Street from where Friday's groundbreaking took place.

Among Friday's speakers was businesswoman Tracy Gibbs, whose grandmother Ernestine Gibbs survived the massacre as a teenager and went on to a teaching career at Booker T. Washington High School and a business owner.

"This groundbreaking didn't start today," said Tracy Gibbs. "This groundbreaking started years ago. Many years ago.

"The groundbreaking began every time a race massacre survivor would tell their story," she said. "Every time they would set their children down and share that horrific moment they had to endure — groundbreaking. Every time they would set down with their grandchildren — groundbreaking.

"Every time they would tell their stories to the media, even to the (U.S.) Senate floor — groundbreaking. So this groundbreaking moment didn't start today."

Friday meant a lot to her family "and I'm sure to many others," Gibbs said. "Those stories that were groundbreaking so many years ago continue to be groundbreaking today."

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

