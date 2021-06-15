Watch now: Local American Red Cross calls for blood donors amid 'severe' national shortage

The American Red Cross is calling on Tulsans to help stave off an emerging shortage of blood affecting the organization nationwide.
Hospitals in the U.S. are responding to an “atypically high” number of trauma cases and emergency room visits, according to data released by the American Red Cross. Demand from trauma centers has climbed by 10% in 2021 compared to 2019.
“In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring blood transfusions,” a news release stated. “Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs.”
Dr. Sean Smith, medical director of the Hillcrest Medical Center laboratory, said the Hillcrest is seeing the impact of the blood shortage firsthand and is in special need of red blood cells and platelets.
“This is the first time in my 20 plus years I've actually had to triage blood products. We've been down some days to just one unit of platelets, but we'll have two patients that need them,” Smith said. “So I'm having to review the medical history, call the providers that have ordered those products, and talk to them and see which one needs them worse, if you will, and then try to call the Red Cross to make sure that we have more on the way for those other patients.”
The blood shortage is due to a variety of factors, Smith said, including people feeling more comfortable returning to hospitals for non-critical procedures as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down. Increased travel during the summer also means donors are not visiting as regularly.
Higher numbers of individuals traveling could also be a factor in more people getting into situations where blood transfusions are needed, Smith said.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is also seeing the effects of the blood shortage. However, the state-level severity is not considered as dire as the national impact.
“We are here in the state of Oklahoma certainly not in an emergency appeal, but we are struggling with the increase in hospital demand and trying to return to pre-pandemic levels of giving,” Jan Laub, executive director of the OBI Tulsa location, said. “We always struggle in the summer.”
American Red Cross spokesperson Jan Hale said she is hopeful another wave of donors similar to the one seen at the start of the pandemic will help negate the blood shortage.
“We noticed this phenomenon of first time donors showing up, we were flooded with donors,” Hale said. “My my plea today is if you donated back in March (2020) for the first time, and you haven't donated since, this is a really good time to come back out and make that second or additional donation.”
Mike Clarke, a donor and board member of the Northeast Oklahoma Red Cross region, urged Oklahomans to help ensure patients battling more advanced diseases continue to get the donations they need to live an average life.
“It literally saves people's lives. When they sent me the flyers after the donation, they included the pictures of these children who are being treated for cancer and they've got their little fuzzy hair — just starting to grow back — and smiles on their faces,” Clarke said. “Through the gifts of platelets, you can help these people beat cancer and stabilize.”
Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment through the American Red Cross’s mobile app, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by visiting redcrossblood.org. Fully-vaccinated donors are not required to wear masks to their appointments, Hale said, but non-vaccinated or partially-vaccinated donors must wear masks and observe social distancing.
Blake Douglas
918-924-6088
Twitter: @Blake_Doug918