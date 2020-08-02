Barely days into the infection, Michael Ward was isolated in a hospital bed with debilitating aches and pain, waking nightmares and hallucinations.
He tested positive for COVID-19 around March 31 and was hospitalized shortly thereafter. There were no visitors, except for nurses, and the nurses would have to don their protective equipment — latex gloves, face masks, a face shield, a smock and shoe coverings — to check on him. It was about a 6-minute process.
Victoria Ward, his wife, could not even come inside the building, a far cry from when she and other family members could visit his room after open-heart surgery years ago. But this time, no one came in or out except for on-duty professionals because the virus is that infectious.
“If I had to say, the worst part about this actually wasn’t this physical rehab, and the dizziness, and the off-balance, and the fatigue that hits everyone once and a while and knocks me down — the worst part is trying to get everything back right in my head to get a good night’s sleep,” Michael Ward said.
Five days after her husband went to the hospital, Victoria Ward began developing symptoms of COVID-19. She tested positive about April 5. By comparison, her illness was mild but still profound.
Neither are infectious anymore. By public health definitions, they are among the 29,000 Oklahomans considered recovered, but Michael Ward is still pushing back against the virus’ aftermath.
Public health officials define COVID-19 recovery as being at least 10 days past the onset of symptoms, at least 24 hours with no fever and without the use of fever-reducing medication and symptoms have improved.
Those are the conditions that must be met, according to federal, state and local health officials. Those are also the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for when a patient can be around others again and end home isolation.
Researchers have discovered that more than a third of COVID-19 survivors report that they “had not returned to their usual state of health” three weeks after testing positive, according to CDC research. Among people between 18 and 34 years old, one in five had not returned to that state of health in ensuing weeks. That group of surveyed individuals reported having no chronic medical conditions.
That age group also makes up the largest percentage — about 35.9% — of Oklahoma’s 36,487 COVID-19 cases, according to OSDH data published Friday. Of that cumulative count, about 80% are considered recovered.
About five days after her husband was hospitalized, Victoria Ward began to have difficulty breathing, along with fatigue, a dry cough and a light fever. Initially, she thought it was allergies. But it was coronavirus and she was forced to isolate at home with their spaniel, Dash.
“Home isolation is not terribly uncomfortable,” she said. “It would have been very tolerable, except while I was going through that I was worried to death I might lose my husband.”
Michael Ward was hospitalized until about April 27. The worst of it, he said, was the psychological toll it took.
He is still working through physical therapy to regain his balance. Five or six days out of the week, he is performing some sort of exercise, be it physical therapy or water aerobics.
Ward did not have breathing issues from the virus; he said it attacked him neurologically. It caused vivid hallucinations while in the hospital. He had waking nightmares about fires in London theater houses and dreams where his daughters were visiting. He had extreme muscle stiffness and aches.
The virus “blew out” his inner ear, causing balance issues. During the last week of July, he said he was close to 70% of where he was before contracting the novel coronavirus.
Medicine is not foreign to the Wards. Michael has been a family physician for more than four decades, and Victoria has a history in the pharmaceutical industry.
“I can’t imagine what it would be like for somebody that had no medical experience and was sitting in a room, alone, for 16 to 18 hours a day, and I think that that’s going to take a toll emotionally, as well as physically, on people who survive coronavirus,” Michael Ward said.
Not long after his positive test in late March, the pain and aches were so severe he could not get out of bed. His wife called an ambulance and he was taken to Hillcrest Hospital South.
“He didn’t know I’d called the ambulance — he was that sick,” Victoria Ward said.
She followed them to the hospital, saw police officers coming to intercept her as she exited her car, and was given about a half a minute to see her husband before he was placed in isolation.
“I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again,” she said.
At the end of his hospital stay, Michael Ward couldn’t walk. He had lost 50 pounds.
“I still have COVID days, where I have unusual fatigue for no reason,” he said.
Dr. Brian Worley, medical director at Hillcrest Hospital South’s intensive care unit, said COVID-19 “just doesn’t follow a routine course” for the patients he has seen.
Worley said medical professionals can have an idea of how long patients with pneumonia, influenza or other respiratory issues will be in the hospital. However, COVID-19 has been so varied and is so new that its usual presentation in severe cases is not exactly known.
Symptoms can worsen with “blinding velocity,” he said, and the fatigue and shortness of breath patients may develop is just the “most profound.” It’s as if the patient is running a 100-yard dash constantly, when they may just be sitting and resting.
“These patients, the speed with which they get sick is just mind-boggling,” Worley said. “I’ve never seen a group of patients who will be doing OK one minute and just falling apart the next.”
Recovered, to him, means a patient is back to 100% or close to it. For a lot of the patients who come through his ICU, it may be a year before they can get back in shape.
COVID-19, and the stress of it, can exacerbate an existing condition. Worley said the most common aggravation he has seen has stemmed from weight and diabetes.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medical Center’s chief COVID-19 officer, referenced the CDC research on Wednesday during a briefing. He also referenced European research that showed frequent evidence — 78% of the studied patients — of heart inflammation from the virus.
“It just simply highlighted that a lot of people will have ongoing symptoms that may last for longer periods of time beyond that time beyond that time frame the state health department defines as recovered,” Bratzler said.
