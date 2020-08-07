OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said the state does not need another stimulus package from Congress.
“I don’t think we need another stimulus package, no,” Stitt said in response to a question during a news conference at the Capitol.
He said that message was conveyed to the White House and the state’s federal delegation.
“We want to make sure that this $1.2 billion actually is on target,” he said.
The state has not received the full $1.2 billion it has been allocated, he said.
“Before we go to the well and do another $2 trillion bailout, let’s make sure — let’s get these monies out the door first,” Stitt said.
Stitt said it would be great if another stimulus package happens but that he is not going to count on those dollars until they are realized.
“I want to make sure our $1.2 (billion) gets out in an appropriate manner,” he said.
The state has spent funds on personal protection equipment, funding for schools, cities, towns, businesses and state agencies, among other items, he said.
Stitt said he has not personally been lobbied about how to spend the funds but that his office has set up a legislative group to monitor it.
“Under current legislation we are pushing hard to spend the dollars we have,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “All these projects have to be completed by the end of the year.”
The White House has offered $150 billion in new appropriations to help state and local governments alleviate revenue losses from the damage COVID-19 has created on the economy.
That matches the amount appropriated during negotiations on the $2 trillion coronavirus bill passed in March.
Much of that original money is reportedly left over. The debate has continued about how to use it.
“If we can’t reach an agreement on these big issues, then I don’t see us coming to an overall deal,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week. “And then we’ll have to look at the president taking actions under his executive authority.”
Both Democrats and Republicans appear to agree on another $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, making the idea all but certain to be included in the final agreement, at a cost in the $300 billion range.
A vote isn’t likely to come until late next week or later.
