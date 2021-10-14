Watch now: Gov. Stitt vows state would take legal action against Biden's 'unconstitutional' vaccine mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a video released Thursday that President Joe Biden's executive order that would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations is unconstitutional.

Biden in September outlined rules that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing.

Under Biden’s order, the millions who work as employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government won’t have the option to get tested instead of taking the vaccine. The order also requires large companies to provide paid time off for vaccination.

Stitt said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is ready to respond with court action once the rules go into effect.

“I don’t believe it is the government’s job to dictate polices to private companies,” Stitt said in the video.

No rules currently require employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, O’Connor said in a statement released just after Stitt’s video.