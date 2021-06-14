 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Flag retirement ceremony hosted by VFW, Boy Scout troop for Flag Day
  Updated
Flag Day.jpg

Boy Scout Troop 2222 and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 will commemorate Flag Day by retiring thousands of U.S. flags on Monday.

 Blake Douglas, Tulsa World

Boy Scout Troop 2222 and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 will commemorate Flag Day by retiring thousands of U.S. flags.

The ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Valor Park, a lot adjacent to VFW Post 577 reserved for flag retirements, according to Post 577 Quartermaster Joshua Starks.

“Valor Park is filled with ashes for last few decades of all the flags,” Starks said. “So this just becomes the final resting place of all the flags that have reached the end of their service.”

The bulk of the ceremony will be dedicated to the retirement of roughly 3,000 flags collected over the course of the last year.

“We take in around two and a half to three thousand flags in a year,” Starks said. “A lot of times, companies will collect their flags over years, because they don’t really know what to do with them. We always accept them at the VFW, we have a flag donation box.”

The proper retirement of the flag is a symbolic gesture and significant to the volunteers of Post 577, Starks said. The flag is considered to have a service tenure like any other service person, and properly disposing of flags according to the flag code is an important gesture of respect to the flag itself and the meaning behind it.

“That flag to us is a symbol of our fallen. It’s a symbol of our unity, and it’s a symbol of our country,” Starks said. “It represents the Constitution that we protect and that we swore an oath to. So for us, ensuring that it is retired properly, with respect and with the honors it’s deserved through its service is paramount to us.”

While flags are able to be repaired “two or three times” throughout their life cycles, Starks said they should not be overly-repaired and should be replaced in a timely manner.

“There’s certain limits on how far it can be repaired, depending on the size of the flag,” Stars said. “Once it reaches the end of its if it’s repairability, then it’s no longer serviceable, and at that point, then it needs to be retired.”

The VFW accepts flags year-round, and flags of all sizes can be mailed or dropped off at 1109 E. Sixth St.

Blake Douglas

918-924-6088

blake.douglas@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @Blake_Doug918

