In her return Thursday to the weekly city-county COVID-19 briefing, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith talked about her own recent recovery from the virus.
She and her husband, Pat Malloy, tested positive two weeks ago after returning from a trip, and reported earlier this week that they had been cleared.
“I do want to thank the mayor, thank (Bruce Dart) and the community for their kindness during our experience with COVID,” she said.
“I do feel very fortunate. Right now we seemingly are in really good shape. We don’t have any lingering side effects.”
“We are very grateful,” Keith said.
Keith said she plans to begin giving plasma.
“I want to help as many people as I can,” she said.
The commissioner, who believes she and her husband were exposed at a convenience store in Texas, added that she wants to encourage everybody to wear masks.
“Nobody was wearing them there,” she said.
Keith added that “in Tulsa, I think we’ve done as well as you could do, encouraging everybody to learn to do it.”
“Like the mayor said, I would rather the onus be on government to say wear a mask. Let’s not make our businesses do that. They’ve got enough on their plates.”
