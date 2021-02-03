Watch Now: Brendan Radley-Hiles has entered the transfer portal, but Lincoln Riley wants him to remain at OU

Oklahoma’s Brendan Radley-Hiles entered the transfer portal, but that doesn’t mean that his departure is accepted by Lincoln Riley.

During a Wednesday news conference, Riley said he hopes that Radley-Hiles’ career isn’t over at OU.

“We'll see how it plays out,” Riley said. “He's had a great impact here. The people here within the walls probably understand that a whole lot better than the people outside.”

Radley-Hiles is one of the team’s hardest hitters. The defensive back also has three career interceptions, including a pick-6 against South Dakota in 2019.

The junior also had costly penalties that hurt the defense, including a targeting ejection early in the Peach Bowl loss to LSU. The Sooners were already limited with injuries in the secondary and Radley-Hiles’ early dismissal made things more difficult in the College Football Playoff semifinal contest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mistakes are often remembered by Sooner Nation. It’s not what defines the former five-star high school recruit, Riley said.