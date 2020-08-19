Tulsa World opinion page editor speaks with Nehemiah Frank, founder and editor of the Black Wall Street Times, and Briana Shea, one of the artists and community organizers who spearheaded the effort to create the sign in celebration of Juneteenth. Frame Capture
Tulsa World opinion page editor speaks with Nehemiah Frank, founder and editor of the Black Wall Street Times, and Briana Shea, one of the artists and community organizers who spearheaded the effort to create the sign in celebration of Juneteenth. Frame Capture
A view of the Greenwood District in Tulsa shows the “Black Lives Matter” mural on Greenwood Avenue near Archer Street. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
If defaced again — or even if the city eventually decides to remove it — the artists behind a much-debated Black Lives Matter street mural in Tulsa say they are prepared to keep repainting it.
“Every time someone wants to go vandalize it, we’re going to go and fix it,” said Briana Shea, one of the project’s organizers.
“We are activists and that’s what we do. We act.”
The mural, which spells out “Black Lives Matter” in bold yellow letters on a stretch of Greenwood Avenue, was painted overnight ahead of the community’s Juneteenth celebration on June 19 and President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa June 20.
Almost from the start, it’s been the focus of controversy, and recently was defaced with blue paint by unknown parties.
The mural and the issues surrounding it were the subject this week of the Tulsa World’s latest Let’s Talk virtual forum. Joining Shea for the event was Nehemiah Frank, founder and editor of the Black Wall Street Times.
Wayne Greene, Tulsa World editorial pages editor, moderated the forum, which was sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Shea and the others behind the project were inspired by similar BLM murals that have sprung up recently in other cities.
Shea said the Tulsa group did try to get city permission beforehand.
“But all our requests fell on deaf ears,” she said. “So we decided to go ahead and do it subversively.”
Part of the controversy has been whether the city can legally allow the mural to remain, and whether it has opened the door to other groups wanting to paint messages on streets.
The Tulsa Arts Commission has argued it’s a piece of public art and that the city should accept it as a gift. But for now, its future remains uncertain.
Frank, a member of the Tulsa World’s Community Advisory Board, said the mural should be preserved in part because of its location in historic Greenwood, site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“The Greenwood story is a part of the American story. And what happened to Greenwood in 1921 is a direct result of people not believing that Black lives mattered,” Frank said.
Although the mural is street art, it’s also more than that, he said.
“This is the civil rights movement of our generation, and it’s marked by Black Lives Matter murals all across the country.”
The mural’s location on a street surface, he added, “is disruptive. Beautifully disruptive.”
Shea said that the collaborative nature of the project should set it apart.
“The LGBTQ+, Hispanic, Indigenous, Black and white communities — all of these people came together and stayed up all night to birth this,” she said. “We thought it was equal and fair for our community and significant to the area and the history of Tulsa. It wasn’t just one person acting. It was an entire community coming together.”
Shea said she believes the debate over the mural is going to continue, and that potentially there could be more efforts to deface it.
Asked whether the commitment to restoring the mural extends to any official removal effort by the city, she said, “Yes — 100%.”
Frank said he believes the mural is here to stay.
“I’m happy for the people that put it there. I really appreciate them, and the Black community appreciates it, too. You have people that don’t look like us but who believe that our lives matter.
“I think many Tulsans are making this a bigger deal than it really needs to be,” Frank added. “Had this been 50 years ago, because it’s Greenwood, no one would really even give a damn about what was going on that street.”
Gallery: Volunteers repaint Black Lives Matter mural that was vandalized