Watch Now: A time-lapse of Tulsa's winter storm, four days in a minute and a half

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Watch a time-lapse of Tulsa's winter storm, four days in a minute and a half. The video merges over 2000 still images.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tom Gilbert
Chief Photographer
I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today