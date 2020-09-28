Voters to decide state questions on criminal justice, Medicaid

Steele said it will reduce the state prison population by 8.5% when it is implemented.

It is a constitutional amendment, meaning changes to it would have to go to a vote of the people rather than be altered by lawmakers.

Angela Marsee is district attorney for Custer, Bechkam, Washita, Roger Mills and Ellis counties. She serves as president of the District Attorneys Council and chairwoman of the Oklahoma District Association. The association voted to oppose the measure.

“It is bad public policy,” she said. “It is dangerous for public safety and as well as crime victims.”

The measure is limited to the violent crime list that existed on Jan. 1, 2020, which has 52 crimes. There are more than 1,200 crimes in the state, Marsee said.

“There are hundreds of crimes that are not covered by 805,” Marsee said.

Some domestic violence crimes are not on the violent crime list, she said. Animal cruelty, stalking and driving under the influence are not considered a violent crime, she said.

People that repeatedly victimize Oklahoma citizens should not be treated a first-time offender, she said.