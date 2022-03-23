Voters could decide to revamp judicial selection under Senate measure

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Tuesday advanced a measure to let voters decide whether to dramatically alter how the state selects judges and the court system.

Senate Joint Resolution 43, by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, passed 38-10 and heads to the House for consideration.

The measure would let voters decide whether to alter the Oklahoma Constitution, asking them to abolish the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Created by a vote of the people after a court scandal decades ago, the Judicial Nominating Commission screens candidates for judicial offices and refers three names to the governor for selection.

The Judicial Nominating Commission has 15 members, nine of whom are not lawyers.

Treat said attorneys are overrepresented on the panel.

Under the proposal, the governor would be able to appoint judges with advice and consent of the Senate, the same as the federal system.

It would also end direct appeals to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, making cases first go through the Court of Civil Appeals. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals would remain the final arbitrator in criminal cases.

A growing number of bills, some authored by Treat, have been tossed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Several dealt with abortion.

“The courts need to be more reflective of Oklahomans,” Treat said. “We have seen, time and time again, appellate courts legislating from the bench.”

Asking voters to abolish the Judicial Nominating Commission has been the goal of a number of measures introduced by lawmakers over the years.

The measure would also make trial court judges run on a ballot that identifies party affiliation, something thatbis not currently done.

The measure would let the Supreme Court retain credentialing and disciplinary action involving attorneys who practice in Oklahoma courts. Currently, the Oklahoma Supreme Court vests credentialing of attorneys and discipline with the Oklahoma Bar Association.

It would not allow the OBA to discipline attorneys for actions that occurred outside the scope of court proceedings.

The measure would give the legislature jurisdiction over attorneys who do not appear before Oklahoma courts. It was not clear if those regulated by the legislature would be required to be members of the Oklahoma Bar Association.

Some attorneys have been critical of the requirement to join the Oklahoma Bar Association to practice. They object to paying dues to an organization that holds beliefs with which they disagree.

Treat said plenty of attorneys work for school districts and corporations and never appear before an Oklahoma court.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, asked if the individuals not regulated by the Oklahoma Supreme Court would have to graduate from law school.

Treat said he thought that would be a requirement, but it would be up to the legislature.

