OKLAHOMA CITY — German automaker Volkswagen will build its electric vehicle battery plant in Canada, not Oklahoma, it was announced Monday.

Oklahoma officials put together a nearly $700 million incentive package hoping to draw the facility to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

Oklahoma officials believed the Volkswagen deal could have resulted in 7,000 new jobs and more than $5 billion in capital investment. Average pay for the jobs was expected to be $75,000 annually.

Canadian leaders issued a statement.

“Earlier today, Volkswagen announced that it has selected St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, as the location to build the company’s first overseas battery cell plant. Today’s move is a major vote of confidence in Canada and Ontario, and in our shared work to position the country and the province as global leader in the electric vehicle supply chain.

“This historic investment is a testament to Canada’s strong and growing battery ecosystem and Ontario’s competitive business environment. With a highly skilled workforce, clean energy, an abundance of critical minerals, access to markets, and a flourishing automotive and battery sector, we are an attractive investment destination with everything companies need to grow. In addition, Canada and Ontario offer stability and predictability to their business partners.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, when asked about the automaker's decision, replied: "There's no doubt that today's announcement was disappointing. ...

"Oklahoma has never been in a position to compete with an entire country for a major project, but that's exactly what we did, and it's a testament to the hard work of state leaders in the Legislature and the Commerce Department who are making Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation. Now we are right back to work pursuing additional opportunities in the pipeline and will continue our critical efforts to help companies who are already in Oklahoma expand and grow. I remain committed and optimistic that if we continue to work together, Oklahoma will land one of these historic opportunities."

Last year, Oklahoma lost out on a deal to lure a $4 billion Panasonic electric battery facility to the MidAmerica Industrial Park.

Panasonic opted for De Soto, Kansas, to supply batteries for Tesla. It was expected to generate 4,000 direct jobs in that sta​te.

