Until there's a definitive reversal in the spread of COVID-19, public health professionals said it is best to keep kids out of school.
"Our perspective is, right now, virtual learning is the safest route possible," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said. "That's our stance and that's our recommendation."
Tulsa Health Department data indicates a 20.21% positivity rate in COVID-19 tests, about 3,900, conducted through the department's testing sites during July. County health officials note that they are still awaiting results from a single day during the last week of July.
In June, that positivity rate was 14.73%.
"It’s important to remember that there are many testing sites in Tulsa County, and we are only able to report out the positive percent for the testing completed by the Tulsa Health Department," THD officials state in a news release.
Dart said that positivity rate is "extremely high from where we were more than two months ago." He also noted that that data set includes specimens from high-risk settings, such as long-term care facilities.
For the last week of May, the statewide positivity rate was only about 1.8%, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID-19 officer for OU Medicine. For July, the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests fluctuated around 10%.
Dart said virtual learning will remain the recommendation until the trend reverses. During a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Dart iterated the three W's: wear a mask, watch one's distance and wash one's hands.
Those three W's were again iterated by Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist. Those three simple rules could decimate the virus' spread.
"If we do that, what we have heard from the experts is that we can dramatically lower the incidence of this virus spreading and of people contracting this disease, and when we do that, we can get our students back in school," Gist said.
Gist said the amount of community spread in the area made in-person instruction a non-starter for Tulsa Public Schools.
Two recent studies looking at COVID-19 and children showed that children transmit the virus more efficiently to other children and adults, Forbes.com reports. The authors of one study, which looked at children in Chicago, concluded that young children, though not prone to severe symptoms, still drive COVID-19's spread.
COVID-19 in children has generally shown to be much milder than in adults; however, children can be carriers, Dr. Morris Gessouroun said during a COVID-19 briefing in March.
“There’s growing evidence that spread from minimally symptomatic people, including children, exceeds that from those who are visibly ill,” Gessouroun said. “Therefore, it’s important that efforts be made by parents to take certain actions that vulnerable people become infected from exposure to children.”
While more severe infections are rare in children, Gessouroun said severe disease is “slightly more common” in infants less than a year old. Children with significant pre-existing conditions or suppressed immune systems are likewise at an increased risk. Those conditions can include lung diseases, chronic kidney or liver disease, congenital heart defects, metabolic disorders or diabetes.
Jenks and Tulsa public schools have elected to start the next school year through distance learning, also known as virtual learning. Bixby schools chose to test the waters with a three-week hybrid plan. Broken Arrow Public Schools officials elected for in-person instruction, starting Aug. 19.
In April and May, Tulsa County only saw 473 and 447 COVID-19 cases respectively, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
In June, the county saw 2,410 new cases.
In July, there were 5,286 new cases. The month of July accounts for about 60% of the cumulative cases, through July 31, in Tulsa County.
"It's not really the school itself," Dart said. "It's that everybody comes together in one enclosed spot and that's where potential for transmission takes place, and right now with the virus circulating as effectively as it is — putting anyone in a room where you're not able to socially distance as well as you should and wearing a mask is difficult when it comes to children — it just increases the potential risk for transmission."
Dart said they have proffered the same guidance on other large, in-person gatherings.