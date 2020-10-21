Use of state employees by Epic's school-management firm could be embezzlement, auditor says

The action prompted the state Board of Education to demand back $11.2 million in taxpayer funding from the school after the audit found chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.

Byrd said the school’s management company, Epic Youth Services, used state employees and resources to operate.

“Using state resources to run a for profit business could be considered embezzlement,” Byrd said.

Byrd said if she contracted with a vendor, that business would not use her office, employees and supplies to conduct their business.

“EYS for profit has gone to great measures to hide their administrative payroll and administrative expenses to avoid fines and a reduction of appropriations,” she said. “EPIC has failed to report millions of dollars in administrative type costs to the state Department of Education.”

In an opening statement, McBride said it is up to law enforcement and the courts to decide if laws have been violated.

The audit has been forwarded to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, Byrd said.