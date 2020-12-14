Update: Google services coming back online after YouTube, Gmail outages reported widely

Update: Google services appear back online with some functionality affected.

Google's mail and video streaming sites may not be working for many early Monday morning.

Down Detector notes thousands of problems with YouTube and Gmail have been reported in Europe, as well as the East Coast as users started waking up after the weekend.

Gmail's outage is trending on Twitter.

Some users report YouTube will load in incognito mode or after cache has been cleared.

Google Drive documents also may be inaccessible from the cloud.

More than 2 billion users could be locked out from doing business using Google early Monday.

This story will be updated as more information develops.