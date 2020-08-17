Vote early, but not often.
That’s the advice for those planning to vote by mail in the Aug. 25 election, as well as for the Nov. 3 general election.
“Mail it in seven days beforehand. We should have no issues getting it to the Election Board by the deadline,” said Jeff Bradley, president of American Postal Workers Local 1348.
For those without a calendar, that means ballots for the Aug. 25 election should be posted today.
That one-week time frame is really no different than in the past, but with a five-fold increase in the use of absentee ballots this year by Tulsa County voters and reports that mail is moving more slowly because of new Trump administration policies, concerns have been raised about the Postal Service’s ability to handle what could be a huge increase in volume.
Bradley said he hasn’t heard of curbside mailboxes being taken out of service in Tulsa, as they reportedly have in other cities, but he said the Processing and Distribution Center at 2132 S. 91st East Ave., where most of his members work, has lost several sorting machines over the past few years, including one in the past six months.
He also said the work force has been cut back so that machines intended for two workers now have only one.
“We have far fewer employees at the P&D Center than we did 10 years ago,” Bradley said. “We used to have around 1,000. Now it’s about 600.”
And that’s only the people who sort the mail. The Postal Service’s overall workforce has declined along with first-class mail while the volume of packages and flats — mostly magazines — has increased.
With a recent no-overtime edict, Bradley said the system is less able to handle surges in volume. Mail backs up in stations and other collection points, and what used to be delivered in one or two days arrives in three or four — or longer.
One work-around, Bradley said, is to mail absentee ballots and other time-sensitive items from the boxes outside the Processing and Distribution Center. That mail goes directly to sorting, thus possibly cutting a day or two off delivery time.
Several forces have been at work hollowing out the USPS for years. The service does not receive federal appropriations, although the federal government has loaned it money at times to keep it afloat.
This spring, the Democrat-controlled House approved $25 billion for the USPS that was part of a larger package the Republican-controlled Senate declined to take up. The House is now planning to vote Saturday on the $25 billion as a stand alone bill.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said if this year’s trends hold up, her office could see 100,000 absentee ballots in November.
That compares to about 20,000 in 2016.
Freeman said absentee ballots increased five-fold from four years ago for the June 30 election and that requests for the Aug. 25 election are at about the same level. She said she expects those proportions to hold because most requests for mail ballots have been for the entire year.
That’s why Freeman encourages early posting.
“I tell people, ‘The moment you get your (absentee) ballot, fill it out and send it back in.’ For two reasons,” she said:
“One, it allows the post office to deliver it to us in a timely manner,” Freeman said. “The second reason is, if you wait until the last minute to mail in your ballot, … it will backlog us and delay the election results, potentially.”
The State Election Board website allows voters to check online to see if their ballots have been counted, and ballots may be delivered in person to county election boards up to 5 p.m. the day before regular in-person voting.
Also, requesting a mail-in ballot does not preclude voting in person.
Just don’t try to do both.
“We do know who you are,” Freeman said, noting that the names of people recorded as voting twice are turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation.
Despite the sharp increase in the number of new absentee voters, the share of ballots in the last election disallowed for other than late arrival was small — 1.6%.
A much larger proportion were not counted because they missed the 7 p.m. election day deadline. Unlike many states, Oklahoma does not honor postmarks. Mailed ballots have to be at the Election Board by 7 p.m.
“We have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with our post office for many years,” said Freeman. “They have gone above and beyond when it’s come to sorting and delivering election materials back to us on time.
“Our local postal officials have been very cooperative and very, very helpful,” she said. “If our post office is able at all to prioritize election materials and election mail, they will.”
Featured video
Featured gallery: Your guide to the 2020 Tulsa mayoral candidates.