Ukraine crisis has far-reaching implications, says University of Tulsa professor

University of Tulsa professor Benjamin Peters boils down Ukraine's importance to Russia and to the world into a principle attributed to former U.S. National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski: "Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be an empire, but with Ukraine suborned and then subordinated, Russia automatically becomes an empire."

"So long as Russia does not have an empire, the current international order and economy stays the same," Peters said.

That, then, leads to the question of to what extent the U.S. and its allies will go to prevent Russia from regaining its empire, even as Russian forces march into eastern Ukraine.

"The West, I think, is making a bet that staggered sanctions are going to cost less than the costs of a resurgent Russian empire," Peters said. "For us, the bet is that if you can freeze Russian capital, ... you can exert pressure on the circles that are pushing Putin to do this."

Peters' list of titles includes chair of media studies and an affiliation with TU's School of Cyber Studies. He was also director of Russian studies at the university.