OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Interior has deemed approved two tribal gaming compacts signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, he announced Thursday.
The compacts are with the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
If the agency takes no action, the compacts are deemed approved. The tribes can begin operating under the terms once the compacts are published in the Federal Register.
A lawsuit is pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court concerning the compacts. Legislative leaders allege Stitt overstepped his authority in approving them because they contain things currently not allowed in state law.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has sided with legislative leaders on a similar suit against Stitt involving two other tribal compacts he recently signed.
“The U.S. Department of Interior recognizes the state’s good faith effort to negotiate with Oklahoma tribes in the approval of two new gaming compacts that will generate new revenue for public schools in the future and expand economic opportunity for our tribal partners,” Stitt said.
Some tribes have filed a federal lawsuit against the federal agency for deeming approved compacts between Stitt and two other tribes.
“It is confusing to us that the United States Department of the Interior has allowed the clock to run out and not taken action on these unlawful gaming agreements between Gov. Kevin Stitt and two tribes, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and Kialegee Tribal Town,” said Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan. “The inaction is disappointing and will lead to more costly, time-consuming and needless litigation.”
