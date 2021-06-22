Turnpikes moving to cashless toll payment method

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is moving toward a cashless toll payment system.
The OTA on Tuesday approved a resolution for new rates on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City for those who do not have a PikePass.
License plate readers will be used to capture information and send a bill to the registered owner. The system is called PlatePay.
The rate adopted Tuesday is 75% higher than the current cash rate.
The current PikePass rate on the Kilpatrick from Interstate 35 to Interstate 40 is $2.60, said Jack Damrill, OTA spokesman. Cash customers pay $3. PlatePay customers will pay $5.30, Damrill said.
The new rates will go into effect July 25 as the OTA phases out cash collection booths on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, Damrill said.
“When you look at cashless tolling, that is not something new,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz. “It is not cutting edge. It has been around for a long time.”
The OTA piloted a cashless system in 2017 in Jenks at the at the Peoria and Elm interchange on the Creek Turnpike, Damrill said.
However, the tolls were the same as the cash rate, he said.
The H.E. Bailey, Kilpatrick and Creek turnpikes will be the first to transition to cashless tolling, Damrill said.
The Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes will be the last to be converted, he said.
Rates will be on average 75% higher than what cash customers had paid, Damrill said.
“The number one motivating factor to moving to a cashless tolling format is the safety of the traveling public and the accident histories we have at our tolling plazas,” Gatz said.
Most accidents occur when a motorist exits the mainline, stop to pay and toll and then reenters the mainline, Gatz said.
“We see some terrible accidents at toll plazas,” he said.
Damrill said officials hope to have the entire system completely converted in four to five years, ending the ability to pay cash for tolls.
Motorists will still be able to pay via a PikePass. PikePass rates will not be changing, Damrill said.
Motorists using a PikePass have a toll deducted from a prepaid account.
The PikePass system began in 1991, Damrill said. There are currently 2.1 million PikePasses issued, Damrill said.