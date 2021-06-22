Turnpikes moving to cashless toll payment method

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is moving toward a cashless toll payment system.

The OTA on Tuesday approved a resolution for new rates on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City for those who do not have a PikePass.

License plate readers will be used to capture information and send a bill to the registered owner. The system is called PlatePay.

The rate adopted Tuesday is 75% higher than the current cash rate.

The current PikePass rate on the Kilpatrick from Interstate 35 to Interstate 40 is $2.60, said Jack Damrill, OTA spokesman. Cash customers pay $3. PlatePay customers will pay $5.30, Damrill said.

The new rates will go into effect July 25 as the OTA phases out cash collection booths on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, Damrill said.

“When you look at cashless tolling, that is not something new,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz. “It is not cutting edge. It has been around for a long time.”

The OTA piloted a cashless system in 2017 in Jenks at the at the Peoria and Elm interchange on the Creek Turnpike, Damrill said.

However, the tolls were the same as the cash rate, he said.