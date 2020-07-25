Turkey Mountain Fire

Tulsa firefighters return from responding to a grass fire on Turkey Mountain on Friday, July 24, 2020. The grass fire was started by a downed power line on the trail. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Crews worked overnight into Saturday to repair a downed power line at Turkey Mountain, paving the way for visitors to reunite with their beloved urban wilderness area much sooner than officials predicted. 

"Turkey Mountain is open again," a River Parks Facebook page post proclaimed Saturday morning. 

Following a power structure failure Friday afternoon, at least one energized wire dropped to the ground on the north face of the mountain, igniting a grass fire, Tulsa Fire Capt. Greg DeLozier said then. 

Fire crews accessed the area from the upper parking lot with all-terrain vehicles and controlled the flames under a blazing hot sun before putting them out altogether. 

The 647-acre urban wilderness area near 71st Street and Elwood Avenue was closed that evening and for the night with officials warning that time for repairs could last anywhere from days to a week. 

Instead, it reopened the next morning, bringing joy to many who expressed their thanks online.  

