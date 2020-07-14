Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposal to establish an ordinance requiring Tulsans 18 and older to wear face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19 goes to the City Council on Wednesday.
What happens after that is anyone’s guess.
Councilor Phil Lakin said he would be surprised if the proposal is voted on Wednesday.
“I do not think that we will take a vote,” Lakin said. “That is my gut. I personally have so many more questions to ask and so many more perspectives to get — medically, scientifically and from a data perspective.”
Lakin said councilors did not see a final version of the proposed ordinance until early Tuesday afternoon, prior to councilors’ meeting Tuesday in small groups via video conference with Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department.
“We’re starting our group discussions at 2:30 tomorrow (Wednesday) for something as significant as this,” Lakin said. “I’ll bet that we either continue the meeting or decide to have a special meeting.”
Councilors will also face two procedural hurdles should they decide they want to implement the ordinance immediately. Typically an ordinance must have two public readings before councilors can vote on it. To waive that City Charter requirement, at least six of nine councilors would have to vote to do so. Another super majority would be required to make the ordinance effective immediately.
Then there is the question of whether a majority of councilors will support it. Lakin and fellow Councilor Crista Patrick said the constituents they’ve heard from are split on the issue.
“Which is really difficult,” Patrick said. “I have a lot of questions to go into tomorrow.”
One of Patrick’s major concerns is the $100 fine anyone convicted of violating the ordinance would be required to pay. The proposal calls for first-time offenders to receive a verbal or written warning.
“Making people go to court and enter the court system for a ticket for not wearing a mask seems like a hardship that perpetuates the cycle of poverty … (and) debtors’ prison,” Patrick said.
Councilor Jeannie Cue said she has yet to make up her mind on requiring masks but that her constituents have made their opinions clear.
“I always support my residents, and it is 5-to-1 against the masks right now,” Cue said.
Wednesday’s City Council meetings will be conducted via video conference. Councilors are scheduled to discuss the mask ordinance at their 2:30 p.m. committee meeting before considering possible action at their 5 p.m. regular meeting.
The public will not be allowed to comment on the proposals but can view the meetings at TGOVonline.org or on the Tulsa City Council’s Facebook page.
State health officials on Tuesday reported another single-day high for new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma with 993. In Tulsa County, state health officials reported 181 new COVID-19 cases.
The county’s seven-day rolling average decreased slightly to 155, down 11 from the previous day. The state’s seven-day rolling average as of Tuesday was 645, another new high.
Bynum’s proposed ordinance would require Tulsans 18 years of age and older to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses inside businesses, other indoor spaces open to the public and in outdoor public spaces where proper social distancing is not possible.
The requirement for wearing a mask in outdoor public spaces pertains to those situations where a person is not able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.
First-time violators of the ordinance would receive a verbal or written notice. A person cited for violating the ordinance a second time would be issued a ticket for a misdemeanor and, if convicted, would be subject to a fine of no more than $100, excluding court costs.
The proposed ordinance would expire when Bynum’s latest emergency order expires or when Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declaration expires, whichever comes first.
The proposal includes 11 exceptions, including for a “person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.”
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said Tuesday that she understands the city’s desire to implement a mask requirement but that procedures and protocols for conducting elections in Tulsa County are determined by state law, the state Election Board and the county Election Board.
“Irrespective of a city ordinance, the policy of the Tulsa County Election Board will remain that all Tulsa County poll workers are required to wear the proper PPE on Election Day,” Freeman said. “And while we cannot require voters to wear masks, we highly encourage them to out of consideration for our election workers and others.”
Here is a complete list of the proposed exceptions to the mask ordinance:
• Any person younger than 18 years of age; however, wearing a mask covering is strongly encouraged.
• Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.
• Any person in the process of exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors and who is maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household.
• Any person consuming food or drink or who is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.
• Any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, though wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.
• Any person in a swimming pool, lake or similar body of water.
• Any person driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver.
• Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care or dental service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal.
• Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher or actively administering an election, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.
• Any person giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience.
• Any person performing work in which face coverings present or exacerbate a hazard.
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues.
Related video: Mayor G.T. Bynum gives a mask and COVID-19 update