City councilors on Wednesday postponed for at least a week their decision on what do with the “Black Lives Matter” street sign in the Greenwood District.
The sign was painted by activists, without the city’s permission, on the eve of Juneteenth, just one day before President Donald Trump held a rally at the BOK Center.
The latest proposal from Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper is to allow the sign to remain under the government speech doctrine until at least next year’s centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“A government entity, such as the city of Tulsa, is entitled to say what it wishes and select views it wants to express,” McKee said Wednesday after a council committee meeting. “To be clear, when the government speaks, the government is not barred by the free speech clause of the First Amendment from determining the content of what it says and can engage in viewpoint discrimination.
“That means, if we choose to say 'Black Lives Matter' in this important place at this time, that does not mean we are open to anything else being added to the street.”
The councilors had previously proposed having the Historic Greenwood Main Street program apply for a permit to keep the 250-foot-long sign in place. The city’s Arts Commission, meanwhile, sent a letter to Mayor G.T. Bynum earlier this month asking that the sign be retained as an important piece of history and culture.
Several city councilors said they were concerned that allowing the mural to remain would open the door to other signs being painted on city streets.
Councilor Phil Lakin said that no one he has spoken to has any problem with the words “Black Lives Matter” but they do have strong reservations about the words being painted on a public street.
“I don’t want to be the person, one of nine, the arbiter of what words are right and what words are wrong,” he said. “I tend to take the stand that no words of any kind should go on our public streets because there are so many diverse ideas and thoughts, I just think we end up in a more divisive place.
“My hope for the city is that we are focusing on things that unite us and not the things that divide us.”
McKee said her hope is to not only allow the “Black Lives Matter” sign through the government speech doctrine but to establish a process by which the city can address a similar situations should it arise.
Streets and Stormwater Director Terry Ball told councilors it would cost approximately $20,000 to remove the sign and take approximately a week.
The Mayor's Office said Wednesday that it would not take any action regarding the mural until the council has made a determination on the issue.
