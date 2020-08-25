Tulsans voted in favor of all five city propositions, altering various aspects of the city's government.
Two of the five propositions will alter city governance; three alter language in the city's charter.
Propositions 3, 4, and 5 passed with more than 60% approval from voters, according to final, unofficial election results about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Propositions 1 and 2 passed with approval ratings in excess of 50%.
Propositions 3 and 4 are the largest changes to city governance.
Proposition 4, the largest change to the city's bureaucracy, alters the manner in which the city attorney is hired. The proposition requires City Council approval for a mayor's city attorney pick. Only one other employee, the personnel director, requires council approval.
About 63.3% of voters approved Proposition 4, and about 36.6% voted against it, according to unofficial Tulsa County election results. For Proposition 3, about 63.7% of voters approved the proposal and about 36.3% voted against it. Proposition 3 gives the council the power to remove mayoral appointees to various boards and commissions.
City officials previously described Propositions 1, 2 and 5 as "cleanup amendments" to address inconsistencies, ambiguities and language of the city's charter. These propositions don’t make any substantive changes to city law but provide further clarity for the city’s governing documents.
About 58% of voters approved Proposition 1, and about 42% of voters cast ballots against it. About 54.7% of voters approved of Proposition 2. About 45.3% of voters disapproved of it, according to unofficial results.
For Proposition 5, about 73% of voters approved the measure and 27% voted against.
Proposition 1 removed references to primary elections, also known as partisan elections, from the city's charter. The second proposition altered the charter's language to be gender neutral.
Proposition 5 changed the city attorney’s office description. It updates it to clarify that a city attorney’s disapproval of an ordinance does not constitute a veto power.
The change also clarified that the city attorney advises not only the mayor but also the city auditor, city council and councilors as common practice.