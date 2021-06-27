Tulsa Transit survey explores public interest in new service options

Tulsa Transit has released a survey as part of a feasibility study on possible locations and design of a new transit station, including potential redevelopment at its Denver Avenue location.
Ted Rieck, general manager of Tulsa Transit said the survey — which had received roughly 350 responses “a few weeks” before an interview with the Tulsa World — is part of Tulsa Transit’s effort to better understand what the community needs or would like to see from a public transit center.
“We opened our downtown bus station in 1998 at this location,” Rieck said in a news release. “Since then, we have had a front row seat to watching downtown Tulsa revitalize and become the great urban center it is today. We want to join those efforts and create a transit center to better serve our residents, workers and visitors to downtown.”
The new or remodeled station’s major impact, Rieck said, should in part be to encourage “mixed development” in downtown public transport by encouraging Tulsans to not only use bus transit, but accommodate other modes of transportation like Uber, biking, a connection shuttle to the airport and, in the future, the potential for high-speed railways.
“We think this facility can serve as a gateway to downtown,” Rieck said, “and help make downtown Tulsa a preferred destination.”
Aside from transit however, Rieck said the survey will also help determine if the site will include additional spaces for things like offices or low-income apartments.
“We talked about what these facilities can do ... Right now it’s really just a busing facility, but if we can bring in other uses like an office building or apartments, it would create a lot more interest in the area and make the area more inviting,” Rieck said.
Another goal for the facility is to generate revenue to keep public transit financially viable, another potential use for additional space outside transit-dedicated areas, Rieck said.
The first stakeholder meeting took place in May, according to the release, with additional meetings to be held throughout the summer. Rieck said the meetings have yet to be scheduled, but will likely take place around August as results continue to emerge from the survey.
“If it looks like there is a pattern or flow to the survey, where maybe there’s a lot of interest in affordable housing as part of the project and we see some definite indicators about a direction people seem to be interested in,” Rieck said, “then we’ll probably do some sort of small group round table and bring people together to explore those topics in more detail.”
The survey is currently available through QR codes posted at Tulsa Transit buses and on banners at Tulsa City Hall, Tulsa County Courthouse, the Tulsa Transit Downtown Hub and Tulsa County Library downtown , according to the release. It can also be taken online at TulsaTransitSurvey.com. The survey is available until July 2.
“We are looking forward to hearing what the public has to say about their current and anticipated needs from the transit center,” Rieck said. “Our team is working to ensure that all audiences’ voices are heard. We know the results from this survey will give us insight on what Tulsans as a whole desire from its public transportation centers.”
Blake Douglas
