Tulsa Transit survey explores public interest in new service options

Aside from transit however, Rieck said the survey will also help determine if the site will include additional spaces for things like offices or low-income apartments.

“We talked about what these facilities can do ... Right now it’s really just a busing facility, but if we can bring in other uses like an office building or apartments, it would create a lot more interest in the area and make the area more inviting,” Rieck said.

Another goal for the facility is to generate revenue to keep public transit financially viable, another potential use for additional space outside transit-dedicated areas, Rieck said.

The first stakeholder meeting took place in May, according to the release, with additional meetings to be held throughout the summer. Rieck said the meetings have yet to be scheduled, but will likely take place around August as results continue to emerge from the survey.