Tulsa Santa uplifts child in England who needed holiday boost

A Tulsa-based Santa Claus had enough time before his annual reindeer-fueled trip to create a smile on the other side of the ocean.

Bex Simpson shared details in an email to the Tulsa World:

I wanted to let you know how Tulsa Santa (Robert Taylor) has really helped make Christmas special for my 4-year-old boy here in Malton, United Kingdom!

I have a friend, Rebecca Wright Foster, who I met through a beachcombing group a while ago and she saw my Facebook post about how my little boy got very overwhelmed when he was meant to be visiting his local Santa here in England.

My boy, Archie, really doesn’t like loud noises and crowds. He ended up in tears on the day he was meant to be visiting Santa. What should be a very enjoyable time for kids ended up with my son upset that Santa might be mad at him for not going to see him. I reassured him this wasn’t the case and that Santa would understand.

Rebecca Wright Foster then told her friend Robert Taylor about this and they arranged for a special video to be sent for Archie. My son was so happy he cried! -- in relief that Santa was so “kind” and that he understood his difficulties.