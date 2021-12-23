 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Tulsa Santa uplifts child in England who needed holiday boost
0 Comments

Tulsa Santa uplifts child in England who needed holiday boost

  • 0
Santa

Robert Taylor, dressed as Santa Claus, talks to a child during a 2018 encounter at a Tulsa restaurant. Taylor and his wife, Tracey, recently reached out to a child in England who was in need of a positive Santa experience. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

A Tulsa-based Santa Claus had enough time before his annual reindeer-fueled trip to create a smile on the other side of the ocean.

Bex Simpson shared details in an email to the Tulsa World:

I wanted to let you know how Tulsa Santa (Robert Taylor) has really helped make Christmas special for my 4-year-old boy here in Malton, United Kingdom!

I have a friend, Rebecca Wright Foster, who I met through a beachcombing group a while ago and she saw my Facebook post about how my little boy got very overwhelmed when he was meant to be visiting his local Santa here in England.

My boy, Archie, really doesn’t like loud noises and crowds. He ended up in tears on the day he was meant to be visiting Santa. What should be a very enjoyable time for kids ended up with my son upset that Santa might be mad at him for not going to see him. I reassured him this wasn’t the case and that Santa would understand.

Rebecca Wright Foster then told her friend Robert Taylor about this and they arranged for a special video to be sent for Archie. My son was so happy he cried! -- in relief that Santa was so “kind” and that he understood his difficulties.

Not only this, Santa and Mrs Claus (Tracey Taylor) arranged for a very special parcel to be sent over 3,300 miles just for Archie! I am so overwhelmed at the kindness they have shown. How very proud you must be to have these outstanding souls living in your town.

My warmest regards

Bex Simpson

Malton, North Yorkshire U.K

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert