Tulsa Run has an event for everyone

Tulsa Run celebrates its 45th year this Saturday with races for runners from beginner to advanced competitor.

“The Tulsa Run is really Oklahoma’s most historic road race," said Matt Stockman, race director. "This is our 45th anniversary this year. We’re really excited to welcome back nine all-year runners that have run all 45 events in a row."

Race distances include the 2k (a little over a mile), 5k (3.1 miles) and 15k (9.3 miles), as well as an option to run both the 5k and 15k.

“There really is something for everybody having the three different distances, plus we also have the wheelchair divisions as well," Stockman said. "So really anybody of any physical level is able to participate."

The first race of the morning is the wheelchair 5k starting at 7:20, followed by the 5k at 7:30, the 2k at 8 and the 15k at 8:30. The start line is located near Third and Main streets.

Runners will navigate a new course from last year. It will keep the Riverside leg from 2021 and return to the midtown neighborhoods before ending with the Boston Avenue finish.

Each race finisher will receive a medal. All males finishing the 15k Tulsa Run in less than an hour and all females finishing the 15k Tulsa Run in less than 70 minutes will receive a mug.

Awards will be given to the top three finishers in the 15k and 5k for both male and female divisions separated by age group ranging from 6 to over 75. the first three male and female 5k and 15k finishers in wheelchairs will also receive awards.

"This really is the community’s run," Stockman said. "It has been a part of Tulsa history and running heritage for so long, and it’s great to see this long-standing event is still going on. It’s exciting to see how it’s still supported and celebrated by the community."

Tulsa Run began in 1978. Today, it has more than 150,000 finishing the 15k. Eight of the original finishers from the first race will be at the starting line in 2022, ranging from ages 69 to 82.