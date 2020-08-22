Tulsa voters will consider five changes to the city charter Tuesday, with changes varying from semantics to how parts of the city government wield power.
Three of those propositions are more akin to housekeeping measures, that is, changes to the charter that don’t affect the way the city does business.
Of the propositions, Proposition 4 presents the greatest change to city processes, specifically how the city attorney is hired. Senior Assistant City Attorney Mark Swiney said Proposition 4 would require a mayoral pick for city attorney to have the City Council’s approval before hiring.
As it stands today, Swiney said only one other city employee, the personnel director, requires City Council approval. Generally, only mayoral appointees to boards and commissions, not employees covered by the civil service, are subject to council approval, Swiney said.
Proposition 3 also deals with the City Council’s power as it pertains to city positions. The proposal would give the council the power to remove mayoral appointees to various boards and commissions. Swiney said as the charter stands today, there’s no mechanism for those appointees to be removed short of that person resigning.
Swiney said Propositions 1, 2 and 5 are best considered “cleanup amendments” addressing inconsistencies or ambiguities in the charter. These propositions don’t make any substantive changes to city law, but provide further clarity for the city’s governing documents, Swiney said.
Proposition 1 removes references to partisan primary elections, a process Tulsa did away with in 2011 in favor of today’s system with a general nonpartisan August election followed by a November runoff if necessary.
The second proposition on Tuesday’s ballot addresses gender-neutral language in the city’s charter, changing historical masculine references to “they or their” to be more inclusive.
Proposition 5 deals with the city attorney’s office description, specifically updating it to reflect its current role. The change would clarify that the city attorney advises not only the mayor, but also the city auditor, city council and councilors as common practice. It also clarifies that a city attorney’s disapproval of an ordinance doesn’t constitute a veto power.
Featured video