Tulsa Police Officer pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

A Tulsa police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to illegally buying a gun for her boyfriend, who was later arrested and charged with at least two violent crimes.
Officer Latoya Dythe, who has been out of the police academy less than two years and was assigned to the chief’s office as a community resource officer, has been suspended without pay at least since her indictment via a federal grand jury was unsealed in December.
The 26-year-old was charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer. The felonies stemmed from a straw purchase of a firearm for alleged co-conspirator Devon Jones at the Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shops store in April..
Jones, whom Dythe identified as her boyfriend in a separate stateside case, is alleged to have picked out a gun and given Dythe cash to make the purchase.
The straw purchase of a firearm, or buying a gun for someone who can’t by law or doesn’t want their name associated with the purchase, is a federal crime.
When a shop employee asked Dythe whether the gun was for her, she said it was and “that she was a police officer and knew the law,” the indictment stated. She also showed the employee a card that identified her as an officer and signed a form stating that she was purchasing the gun for herself.
In the parking lot, she gave the gun to Jones for his keeping. A few months later, he was allegedly involved in a shootout that wounded at least one at a south Tulsa apartment complex.
Jones, 27, is facing the same charges and remains in the Tulsa County jail on an FBI hold. He has not yet made an appearance on the federal charges, according to online court records.
Jones was also accused in two state felony cases of an armed robbery and shooting in early August. He had no prior criminal record in the state, according to online district court records.
His state charges included shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The latter two have since been dropped due to witness's failure to appear.
Except in official duties or when unavoidable because of family ties, Tulsa Police Department employees are not to knowingly associate with individuals known or suspected of current criminal activity, according to TPD policy.
