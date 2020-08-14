Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in locating a 5-year-old boy who's believed to be with his noncustodial mother.
A Tulsa County judge awarded full custody of Khyren Doolin on Friday to the boy's father, who hasn't seen the child since he dropped him off at the home of the child's mother, Kennetra Wiggins, for court-ordered visitation on Aug. 1, police said in a news release. Wiggins failed to return the child to his father that evening.
Police said a warrant has been issued for Wiggins' arrest.
"At this point the child is considered missing and endangered," the release states. "Officers have made several attempts to locate Kennetra or Khyren with no success.
"The child and mother have been entered in a national data base for all law enforcement in the country to be aware of the situation."
Khyren is Black, just over 3 feet tall and between 40 and 45 pounds. He has long black hair, brown eyes and a gap between his top front teeth. His bottom two front teeth are missing, and he has visible eczema on his arms, legs, waist and back.
The last time the father saw him, Aug. 1, he was wearing a "Paw Patrol" shirt, black and blue shorts and black flip flops, the release states.
Anyone with information about Wiggins' or Khyren's whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department's nonemergency line, 918-596-9222, and ask that a supervisor return the call.
