A Tulsa man died Saturday evening after a seven-vehicle collision in Creek County on Oklahoma 66.
Emergency responders pronounced Gary South, 59, dead at the scene, which was located near Slick Road in Kellyville, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Six riders of Harley Davidson motorcycles and a 2005 Honda Accord were involved in the collision. The collision occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
State troopers indicate in the report that collision remains under investigation. The Honda Accord driver, a 29-year-old Tulsa man and one of the bike riders were hospitalized in critical condition.
One rider was admitted in "stable" condition, another was treated and released from a hospital, one refused treatment and the remainder were not injured, according to the report.
The cause of the collision and the condition of the Honda Accord's driver at the time of the collision remain under investigation.